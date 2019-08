ELLINGTON — State police have located a hiker who has been missing since Saturday and she is being taken to the hospital.

**FOUND**Kimberly Kasulis was found in the woods at Soap Stone Mountain Trail. She is being transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Thank you to all the volunteers, Ellington and Somers Fire Departments and the search and rescue K9's for their diligence and hard work. pic.twitter.com/5frTaUC0U2 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 12, 2019

Police said Kimberly Kasulis was last seen in the area of Soapstone Mountain Trail in Ellington/Somers Saturday. Police said she is approximately 5’4″, 145 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. The Silver Alert has been listed as resolved.

Emergency crews have responded to the command post.

Police said her phone was found near her abandoned car.

41.958986 -72.412583