Branford police charge suspect with voyeurism

BRANFORD — Police charged a man with voyeurism after an incident at a marina on Saturday.

Police said around 7:00p.m., they were called to a local marina a report of a man who was watching a female in the shower area through a bathroom window.

‘Branford Police identified the man as Paul DeLuca, 45, of Branford. DeLuca was charged with Voyeurism and Disorderly Conduct, and is scheduled to appear in New Haven Superior Court on August 20th.