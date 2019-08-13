Carly Rae Jepsen to perform at The Big E!

SPRINGFIELD — The Big E announced Tuesday that famous singer Carly Rae Jepsen will be performing on September 28th.

The show will be at the Big E Arena starting at 7:30 p.m. and is sponsored by MGM Springfield.

Tickets are priced at $29 and $39 and go on sale Thursday, August 15th at the Big E box office or online!

“We are thrilled to bring Carly Rae Jepsen to The Big E this year,” said Talia Spera, Director of Entertainment at MGM Springfield. “It’s a pleasure to be partnering with The Big E in the effort to keep bringing world-class entertainment to Western Massachusetts.”

So visit The Big E online or call them, maybe!