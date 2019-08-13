What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Carly Rae Jepsen to perform at The Big E!

Posted 10:33 AM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52AM, August 13, 2019

SPRINGFIELD — The Big E announced Tuesday that famous singer Carly Rae Jepsen will be performing on September 28th.

The show will be at the Big E Arena starting at 7:30 p.m. and is sponsored by MGM Springfield.

Tickets are priced at $29 and $39 and go on sale Thursday, August 15th at the Big E box office or online! 

“We are thrilled to bring Carly Rae Jepsen to The Big E this year,” said Talia Spera, Director of Entertainment at MGM Springfield. “It’s a pleasure to be partnering with The Big E in the effort to keep bringing world-class entertainment to Western Massachusetts.”

So visit The Big E online or call them, maybe!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.