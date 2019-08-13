What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

East Haven police release video of dog attack

Posted 4:09 PM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18PM, August 13, 2019

EAST HAVEN  -- Police have released video of the dog attack that happened Monday.

Officials said, "East Haven Animal Control and EHPD officers were able to avoid using lethal force when dealing with the situation, safely deploying a Taser. The dog responsible for biting the Palmetto Trail resident was quarantined by Animal Control."

Officials said the owner of the dogs, Jeffrey Monigle, was cited violations including Failure to License, Failure to Vaccinate, Animal Nuisance, and Allowing Dog to Roam.

Police officers responded to Palmetto Trail in East Haven on Monday afternoon after 911 calls alerted them to a dog attack.

When they responded, they found Tom Kucenski, a resident of the street  suffering from several non-life threatening injuries.

“The dogs were outside were outside,” said Kucenski. “They came and attacked me. It’s a long backward walk to my house.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.