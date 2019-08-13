East Haven police release video of dog attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAVEN -- Police have released video of the dog attack that happened Monday.

Officials said, "East Haven Animal Control and EHPD officers were able to avoid using lethal force when dealing with the situation, safely deploying a Taser. The dog responsible for biting the Palmetto Trail resident was quarantined by Animal Control."

Officials said the owner of the dogs, Jeffrey Monigle, was cited violations including Failure to License, Failure to Vaccinate, Animal Nuisance, and Allowing Dog to Roam.

Police officers responded to Palmetto Trail in East Haven on Monday afternoon after 911 calls alerted them to a dog attack.

When they responded, they found Tom Kucenski, a resident of the street suffering from several non-life threatening injuries.

“The dogs were outside were outside,” said Kucenski. “They came and attacked me. It’s a long backward walk to my house.”