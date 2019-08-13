× Glastonbury Animal Control relocates 2 timber rattlesnakes

GLASTONBURY – An animal control officer relocated two timber rattlesnakes Tuesday.

The snakes were retrieved from a yard on Mountainview Road. The timber rattlesnake is one of only two venomous species in this state. Officials said the Timber Rattlesnake is protected by the Connecticut Endangered Species Act. It is illegal to kill or collect them.

They advised that if you encounter one: observe it from a distance, calmly and slowly back away from it, and allow the snake to go on it’s way. If you are still concerned about a rattlesnake in your yard please call animal control.

For more info on the timber rattlesnake in Connecticut visit https://www.ct.gov/deep/cwp/view.asp…