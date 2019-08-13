× Hamden police arrest suspect on forgery, ID theft charges

HAMDEN — After a months long investigation, Hamden police have arrested a man on forgery, larceny and identity theft charges.

Police said they were called to the Crosspoint Federal Credit Union on the report of fraud and larceny in May.

Police said Brandon Gutierrez withdrew $4,600 from an account registered in the name of a Maine resident. “Gutierrez advised police that he purchased the Maine resident’s identity through the ‘dark web’ for $5.00. Gutierrez further advised police that he has stolen approximately $15,000.00 during the past 2 months utilizing false identifications.” according to police.

On May 15, Gutierrez was arrested by the Southern Connecticut State University Police Department after attempting to commit another fraud at a Crosspoint Federal Credit Union that is located on campus.

On Tuesday, Officer Andrew Lipford and other members of the United States Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force apprehended Gutierrez in Bridgeport.

Brandon Gutierrez, 33, of Brooklyn, New York was charged with Larceny in the 3rd Degree, Forgery in the 3rd Degree and Identity Theft in the 3rd Degree. Gutierrez is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on August 27.