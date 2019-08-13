× Meriden police identify victim of fatal shooting

MERIDEN – Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting on Sunday.

Police said Francisco Huertas, 32, died of his injuries.

Police were called to the scene at 11:42 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Police said one man was found dead on the front lawn we they arrived at the scene. It appeared that he was shot several times.

Neighbors walking outside during the time said they heard gunshots and saw a man on the ground in front of the house. They said they believe the man was working on a truck outside when he was approached by two suspects.

On Tuesday, Detectives asked residents of they have home security footage that could lead to a suspect in a fatal shooting on Allen Avenue in Meriden Sunday.

The Major Crimes Division is requesting video surveillance from cameras that have coverage of the roadways listed during the time frame of August 11th, 2019 between 9:00 AM and 1:00PM

Johnson Ave

Allen Avenue

Stoddard Drive

Coe Avenue

Centennial Avenue

Smithfield Avenue

Spruce Street

Eaton Avenue

Alanby Drive

Castle Drive

Gwen Road

West Main Street from Centennial Avenue and the 691 on ramp.

Please contact Detective Erik Simonson directly at 203-630-6318.