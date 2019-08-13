More humid, rain and storms expected Tuesday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's more humid out there this morning, and it'll stick around through the day. That moisture plus an approaching frontal system will bring an increasing chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms today. While it doesn't look like a washout at all, it may be wise to take the umbrella if you'll be out and about today. To sum up the day, it'll be mostly cloudy with warm and humid air as temperatures rise into the 80s inland and upper 70s on the shore.

There's a low risk for severe weather here in Connecticut in the afternoon and evening. Right now it looks like the chance for severe weather is higher to our south and especially across the Mid-Atlantic and the Carolinas. Even with our small storm chances, it's worth keeping an eye on the radar just in case. If there is an isolated severe storm that seems to be more likely along the shoreline.

Once that system moves off shore, a dry, comfortable air mass will take over once again for the middle and end of the week. Other than a shower or two on Thursday and again on Saturday, the skies look mainly quiet with temperatures staying summery in the 80s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Showers and storms (mainly in the afternoon and evening). High: mid 70s - near 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with more scattered showers and storms. Lows: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance lingering shower early. Partly sunny, less humid. High: 75-80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance shower. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, chance isolated shower. High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: mid 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli