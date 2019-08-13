New Haven Police Captain ‘lucky to be alive’ after shootout with homicide suspect; gunman still at large

NEW HAVEN — Captain Anthony Duff with the New Haven Police Department is out of surgery this morning following a shoot out with a homicide suspect Monday night.

Police said Duff got into a shootout with a suspect who killed another individual last night in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street.

New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said Duff witnessed the shooting and engaged the suspect in gunfire. The suspect then shot Duff, who was not in uniform.

At this time, the suspect is at large and Connecticut State Police are assisting in this investigation. Police are searching for a suspect described as a black male with long braids, a muscular build, a goatee, wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Tuesday morning, heavily armed police officers were seen with their guns drawn, walking near Henry Street, searching for the suspect.

Capt. Duff is in stable condition at Yale-New Haven Hospital, police said.

“He is lucky to be alive right now,” Chief Reyes said in a late-night news briefing at the hospital Monday.

“We have someone that shot someone and killed them, and almost killed a police officer tonight as well, so we are lucky he is doing okay,” Reyes said.

