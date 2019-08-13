Officials provide update on New Haven captain injured in shooting; gunman still at large

NEW HAVEN – The gunman who shot and killed a man, and wounded a New Haven Police Captain is still at large, police said in a Tuesday afternoon briefing.

Police refuted a report that the suspect was captured in West Haven.

Captain Anthony Duff with the New Haven Police Department is out of surgery this morning following a shoot out with a homicide suspect Monday night.

Police said Duff got into a shootout with a suspect who killed another individual last night in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street.

New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said Duff witnessed the shooting and engaged the suspect in gunfire. The suspect then shot Duff, who was not in uniform.

At this time, the suspect is at large and Connecticut State Police are assisting in this investigation. Police are searching for a suspect described as a black male with long braids, a muscular build, a goatee, wearing a black shirt and black pants.

State Police released a statement regarding the investigation Tuesday morning:

“Following the shooting in New Haven on Monday night, the New Haven Police Department and the New Haven State’s Attorney called on Connecticut State Police to assist in the investigation. State Police is currently assisting on several levels as we work to determine what transpired during the late-night incident.”

Tuesday morning, heavily armed police officers were seen with their guns drawn, walking near Henry Street, searching for the suspect.

Capt. Duff is in stable condition at Yale-New Haven Hospital, police said.

“He is lucky to be alive right now,” Chief Reyes said in a late-night news briefing at the hospital Monday.

“We have someone that shot someone and killed them, and almost killed a police officer tonight as well, so we are lucky he is doing okay,” Reyes said.

FOX61 has also learned that Duff became a grandfather last night, as his daughter gave birth.

Reaction poured in Tuesday from departments across the state:

Captain Duff is a great guy. Extremely nice and easy going. It turns out he’s also incredibly brave and very tough.

