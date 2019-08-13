What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Ollie wins ruling on union protection in fight over firing

Posted 3:01 PM, August 13, 2019, by

DES MOINES, IA - MARCH 19: Head coach Kevin Ollie of the Connecticut Huskies reacts in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 19, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

HARTFORD  — The arbitrator in the dispute between UConn and Kevin Ollie says the former basketball coach is protected by a union contract when it comes to the standard the school must meet in proving his ouster was justified.

The union agreement requires a showing of serious misconduct.

UConn had argued that Ollie’s personal contract superseded union protections, allowing it to fire him for a broader range of offenses.

The arbitrator, in a decision dated July 31, found that Ollie did not give up his union protections when signing his contract.

The arbitrator plans hearings to determine whether UConn fired Ollie in March 2018 for just cause, or if he is owed more than $10 million that was left on his contract.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions last month placed the UConn program on two years of probation and sanctioned Ollie individually for numerous violations of NCAA rules during his tenure.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.