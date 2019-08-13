× PD: Manchester man arrested, charged after reportedly filming men in gym locker room

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say a Manchester man was arrested Sunday, charged with Voyeurism after reportedly filming men in a locker room.

According to police, officers were called to the L.A. Fitness gym on Buckland Road around 10 a.m.

Members of the gym found a cellphone set up to record activity in the men’s locker room, police say. The phone was in a part of the locker room where members get changed.

Staff at the gym confiscated the phone after members reported the phone to them.

The suspect, 26-year-old Antonio Selby, later approached the gym staff and asked where his phone was. They told him to wait and South Windsor police officers arrived a short time later and interviewed him.

Selby was arrested by officers at the gym and was charged with Voyeurism. He was later released on a $2,500 bond.

He is scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on August 21.