What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

PD: Manchester man arrested, charged after reportedly filming men in gym locker room

Posted 8:57 AM, August 13, 2019, by

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police say a Manchester man was arrested Sunday, charged with Voyeurism after reportedly filming men in a locker room.

According to police, officers were called to the L.A. Fitness gym on Buckland Road around 10 a.m.

Members of the gym found a cellphone set up to record activity in the men’s locker room, police say. The phone was in a part of the locker room where members get changed.

Staff at the gym confiscated the phone after members reported the phone to them.

The suspect, 26-year-old Antonio Selby, later approached the gym staff and asked where his phone was. They told him to wait and South Windsor police officers arrived a short time later and interviewed him.

Selby was arrested by officers at the gym and was charged with Voyeurism. He was later released on a $2,500 bond.

He is scheduled to appear at Manchester Superior Court on August 21.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.