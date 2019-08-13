× PD: Winsted man accused of threatening Canton daycare arrested, charged with threatening police

WINSTED — David Ragozzine, a Winsted man arrested in July for threatening to “kill everyone” at a Canton daycare, was arrested again.

Winsted police say 29-year-old Ragozzine had an outstanding arrest warrant charging him with threatening and breach of peace for reportedly making threats against police officers.

Police would not go into detail of the incident with the arrest warrant sealed by a judge.

His bail was set at $350,000.

Ragozzine was being held at the Hartford Detention Facility on the unrelated Canton daycare charges.

On July 22nd, police said Ragozzine called someone at the daycare and said he would physically assault a specific staff member and kill everyone.

According to a police report obtained by FOX61, Raggozine is married to a daycare staff member, they have two children who attend the daycare and his wife has complained to co-workers about her abusive husband.

Ragozzine threatened one of his wife’s co-workers, according to the report, and told her to stay out of his marriage or he would kill everyone there.

He never actually made it to the facility, according to police, and was arrested without any issues. But a weapons check revealed he has an unregistered shotgun that was not located.

This is not Ragozzine’s first run-in with law enforcement. Back in 2014, he was arrested for calling for the assassination of Governor Malloy on social media.