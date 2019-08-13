What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Rain tapering off, leftover shower in spots tonight; less humid Wednesday with a chance of rain

Posted 3:32 PM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:03PM, August 13, 2019

The steady rain has moved out and some towns will get to see a little sunshine before sunset tonight. Heads up though, there is still a chance for a leftover shower in spots later tonight as a cold front approaches.

Southeastern Connecticut was the big winner today with 1"+ of rainfall while other parts of the state saw too little to even measure!

The humidity will fall a little Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and some sunny breaks. There is a chance for a leftover shower in some towns around midday. But overall still a big improvement from Tuesday's weather! That's not too hard to accomplish though...

There is no big heat or cool-downs for the rest of week. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s right into this weekend. There is a chance for a shower or two Friday and again Saturday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies, humid, leftover shower or patchy fog. Lows: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, less humid, chance shower midday. High: 75-80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance shower.  High: Near 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower(s).  High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds, warmer.  High: mid 80s.

MONDAY: Warming up! High: Mid-upper 80s.

