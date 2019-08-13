Ron Howard stops by Pepe’s Pizza in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — It wasn’t your average day at Pepe’s Pizza in New Haven Tuesday, thanks in part to an appearance by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard who stopped by the pizza shop.

Pepe’s Pizza shop posted a photo on their Facebook page of Howard at the shop saying, “It’s been a busy week for Pepe’s in New Haven! Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard is filming a movie in New Haven and came in with a group for lunch today. Among their order was our summer favorite… the Fresh Tomato Pie.”

On Monday, former UConn Husky star, 2-time NBA Champion and 10-time All-Star Ray Allen also stopped by the pizza shop. Allen stopped by the pizza shop to have lunch with his two sons.