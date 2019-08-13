What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Ron Howard stops by Pepe’s Pizza in New Haven

Posted 6:35 PM, August 13, 2019, by

NEW HAVEN —  It wasn’t your average day at Pepe’s Pizza in New Haven Tuesday, thanks in part to an appearance by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard who stopped by the pizza shop.

Pepe’s Pizza shop posted a photo on their Facebook page of Howard at the shop saying, “It’s been a busy week for Pepe’s in New Haven! Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard is filming a movie in New Haven and came in with a group for lunch today. Among their order was our summer favorite… the Fresh Tomato Pie.”

On Monday, former UConn Husky star, 2-time NBA Champion and 10-time All-Star Ray Allen also stopped by the pizza shop. Allen stopped by the pizza shop to have lunch with his two sons.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.