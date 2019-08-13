× Son arrested in assault on parents in Newtown: Police

NEWTOWN — Police arrested a man in connection with the assault on his parents Saturday.

Police said they were called early Saturday morning to a residence on Castle Meadow Rd. to investigate the report of a domestic assault in progress.

Police found James Handley MacDonald, 24, crouching near a fence in the rear yard of the residence and was taken into custody.

Officials said MacDonald had become involved in a physical altercation with his parents. “The victims told police that the suspect flew into a rage for some unknown reason and began to damage the house, including lighting a pillow case on fire. At one point during the disturbance the suspect pointed a .22 caliber air rifle at the victim pulled the trigger, but it failed to fire, at which time the suspect struck the victim in the head with the rifle.”

Both victims were treated on scene.

MacDonald was charged with:

Arson 1st

Reckless Endangerment

Threatening 2nd

Criminal Mischief 1st

Disorderly Conduct

Assault 3rd on Elderly Victim

MacDonald was held on a $20,000 bond and was taken to Danbury Court Mondayto face arraignment.

“Obviously this was a very dangerous situation for the victims and MacDonald faces some very serious charges for his actions, police are handling this incident as a domestic violence case and steps have been taken to further protect the victims,” said Newtown Police Lt. Aaron Bahamonde.