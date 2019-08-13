× Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-91 SB in Cromwell

CROMWELL — A FOX61 viewer captured these images of a tractor trailer accident on I-91 in Cromwell.

#BREAKING: Tractor trailer rollover in Cromwell. I-91 South near Exit 22. Truck is smoking and in the ditch in the median. Avoid if possible. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/iGCtC8lHaY — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) August 13, 2019

As you can see, the truck has flipped over in the center median. This happened near exit 20 in the Southbound lane.

Traffic in that direction has come to a stop as fire and police crews arrived. No word on any injuries right now.

FOX61 is heading to the scene and we will have updates throughout the evening.

