Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-91 SB in Cromwell

Posted 2:54 PM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 03:09PM, August 13, 2019

CROMWELL — A FOX61 viewer captured these images of a tractor trailer accident on I-91 in Cromwell.

As you can see, the truck has flipped over in the center median. This happened near exit 20 in the Southbound lane.

Traffic in that direction has come to a stop as fire and police crews arrived. No word on any injuries right now.

FOX61 is heading to the scene and we will have updates throughout the evening.

