Trial on Carman’s sunken boat case starts in Rhode Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A lawsuit over whether insurance companies must cover a Vermont man’s claim for his boat he says sank with his mother on board is heading gets underway Tuesday.

The National Liability & Fire Insurance Co. and the Boat Owners Association of the United States’ are challenging Nathan Carman’s $85,000 claim related to the sinking of his boat.

Carman made no comment on his way into court.

The insurance companies allege Carman committed fraud by deliberately sinking the 31-foot boat in September 2016 after he left Rhode Island on a fishing trip with his mother. Linda Carman was never seen again.

He denies the allegations and in a countersuit says the insurers breached their contracts.

Carman has been identified as a “person of interest” in the 2013 shooting death of his grandfather, which he denies. The judge has limited testimony in the case to the insurance issues.