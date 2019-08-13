What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Trial on Carman’s sunken boat case starts in Rhode Island

Posted 10:03 AM, August 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23AM, August 13, 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I.   — A lawsuit over whether insurance companies must cover a Vermont man’s claim for his boat he says sank with his mother on board is heading gets underway Tuesday.

The National Liability & Fire Insurance Co. and the Boat Owners Association of the United States’ are challenging Nathan Carman’s $85,000 claim related to the sinking of his boat.

Carman made no comment on his way into court.

The insurance companies allege Carman committed fraud by deliberately sinking the 31-foot boat in September 2016 after he left Rhode Island on a fishing trip with his mother. Linda Carman was never seen again.

He denies the allegations and in a countersuit says the insurers breached their contracts.

Carman has been identified as a “person of interest” in the 2013 shooting death of his grandfather, which he denies. The judge has limited testimony in the case to the insurance issues.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.