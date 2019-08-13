WorkinCT #CTConfident: Dom’s Coffee Shop in Avon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON -- Four years ago, Gitana Plankiene, Asta Plankiene, Andrius Plankis, and Victor Tomasso embarked on a family business venture, inspired by their Lithuanian roots and a love for coffee.

As Dom's Coffee Shop has grown through the years, the focus has always been on family and community.

“It’s not just a coffee shop -- Dom’s Coffee is Dom’s [family]. Each of our customers is like part of the family,” says co-owner Andrius Plankis.

Dom’s family and community includes several partnerships with other businesses across the state. The coffee beans are sourced from J. Rene Coffee Roasters in West Hartford and some of the pastries arrive fresh from Better Half Bistro in New Hartford.

If coffee is not your thing, you’ll also find a lunch menu with freshly prepared seasonal sandwiches and salads, as well as an expansive cheese shop with close to 40 varieties of cheese.

And if you can’t make it to Avon, fear not! Dom’s Coffee Shop may be coming to an area near you with their recently launched espresso-mobile, a fully equipped espresso bar on wheels and the newest member of Dom’s growing family.