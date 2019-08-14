What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Berlin Police Department release drawings they hope will help find a suspect

Posted 8:54 AM, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:08AM, August 14, 2019

Photo Gallery

BERLIN — Police talking to witnesses of an incident isn’t anything new, but it’s not often they give you drawings of what the suspect looked like.

Police had responded to the Berlin Turnpike Monday on the report of a motorcycle crash.

As police were arriving, the operator ran over the guard rail and into the woods.

Police say they searched extensively but came up with nothing.

That’s where the witnesses came in.

Police say these witnesses were playing in the neighborhood when the crash happened and dutifully provided police with drawings to help aid them in their suspect search.

Police wanted to thank Myla, Joyce, and Julian for their investigative assistance.

It’s asked that if anyone recognizes the man from these detailed drawings, please call the Berlin Police Department at (860) 828-7082.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.