Berlin Police Department release drawings they hope will help find a suspect

BERLIN — Police talking to witnesses of an incident isn’t anything new, but it’s not often they give you drawings of what the suspect looked like.

Police had responded to the Berlin Turnpike Monday on the report of a motorcycle crash.

As police were arriving, the operator ran over the guard rail and into the woods.

Police say they searched extensively but came up with nothing.

That’s where the witnesses came in.

Police say these witnesses were playing in the neighborhood when the crash happened and dutifully provided police with drawings to help aid them in their suspect search.

Police wanted to thank Myla, Joyce, and Julian for their investigative assistance.

It’s asked that if anyone recognizes the man from these detailed drawings, please call the Berlin Police Department at (860) 828-7082.