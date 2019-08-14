Bridgeport Animal Control searching for man who reportedly threw a cat, taped in a box, into the water

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Animal Control is looking for anyone who may have knowledge of a man who reportedly threw a cat into the water.

According to authorities, a 10-year-old boy flagged down a Bridgeport officer after he saw an adult man throw a box over a bridge into the water. The incident happened at Pulaski Street and Crescent Avenue. Authorities say the boy heard meowing coming from the box that was completely taped up and tied in a garbage bag.

The boy was able to rescue the cat.

Animal Control says they don’t have much information on the incident and are asking for the public’s help.

If anyone has related information they are asked to call Bridgeport Animal Control at 203-576-7727.