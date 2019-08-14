What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Coca-Cola to unveil two holiday flavors in September

Posted 4:47 PM, August 14, 2019, by

 

Coca-Cola is hoping by the end of next month you’ll be ready to abandon your pumpkin spiced lattes and jump into some winter flavors.

The soft drink company is planning to launch a version of its iconic soda flavored with cinnamon on September 13.

If you’re wondering how it tastes, the company says Cola aficionados in the UK have already given it the thumbs up.

Coca-Cola zero sugar was such a big hit there last year, Coke decided to bring it stateside.

There’s no word yet on whether we’ll get the zero sugar version, full sugar, or both.

The soda’s release will only be for a limited time.

Coke also plans to launch a winter spiced cranberry variant of sprite at the same time.

 

