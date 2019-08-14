Daytrippers: Where the sound meets the ocean stands the Race Rock Lighthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON – The Race Rock Lighthouse has stood since 1878, it is a place where the Long Island Sound meets the Atlantic Ocean, and now, where the New London Maritime Society is offering limited excursions to visit.

“You need an expert mariner to get you out there,” said Christina Corcoran from the New London Maritime Society.

The tides and currents need to cooperate to get visitors to the lighthouse which is still in operation and maintained by the Coast Guard.

After a 50 minute boat ride from the Custom House Pier in London to Race Rock, Susan Tamulevich, the executive director of the New London Maritime, said, “this is the crown jewel of all of our lighthouses.”

With only six guests per trip Tamulevich added, “It’s exclusive and it’s very fun and exciting.”

New London Maritime supporter Andy Champagne mentioned he has been riding his boat by the Race Rock Lighthouse for three decades but had yet to actually set foot on the property.

“It’s a unique and authentic trip and it’s not something a lot of people get to do,” Champagne said.

Once again, visiting the Race Rock Lighthouse is all about timing and the tides.

So far, the trips will take place both Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25. You'll have about 40 minutes out at Race Rock. It's asked to make your reservation at least 24 hours in advance of your trip and you can do so here.

To learn more about taking a trip to Race Rock or visiting any of the New London Maritime Society’s Lighthouses click here.