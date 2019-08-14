× East Lyme Police ask for public’s help identifying man involved in an incident

EAST LYME — The East Lyme Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday to request he community’s assistance identifying a man.

According to the Facebook post, the pictured white male who was involved in an incident in the Attawan Beach section of town on Saturday, August 10 around 4-4:15 p.m.

Police say the man was operating a small white SUV/Crossover type vehicle.

Anyone with information involving this man is asked to contact Eest Lyme Police at 8607395900. Reference call number 19-10486.