Making the cut for Hartford seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It is something from the streets that’s moved into the yard and it’s all free.

Hartford’s Youth Service Corp began in 2016 and has grown to around 250 members.

The Youth Service Corp is made up of Hartford young people ages 16 to 24 and provides job skills and mentoring guidance for them. During the summer, crews of teens are all over the city helping to landscape lawns and yards for the elderly and disabled in Hartford.

Mayor Luke Bronin said of the program, “we built the program because we wanted to give our young people in Hartford the chance to get a first job, earn a paycheck while bettering our community.”

Phillip Starks who is a youth development specialist for “Our Piece of the Pie” – the group that oversees the Youth Service Corp said, “we try to prepare them for the real world, prepare them for jobs and school and if they disengage, we get them back in.”

The Youth Service Corp also provides help to Hartford seniors during wintertime, shoveling out driveways and walkways for those who need it.

“This is a win-win,” Bronin said. “You’re giving young kids that work experience and you’re helping homeowners, seniors and the disabled who can’t take care of their property.”

To find out more about Our Piece of the Pie and the Youth Service Corp click here.