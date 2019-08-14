Mostly cloudy, less humid Wednesday

What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Tonight we have a chance for a left over shower for some of the shoreline locations. But it wont be a bad night just a tad muggy. Temperature wise we're dropping into the lower to middle 60s overnight.

Tomorrow the humidity shouldn't be an issue. We'll start off with a bit of cloud coverage but we'll break for some sunshine in the afternoon. A small chance for some showers Thursday, but I think most of us if not all of us can get away with leaving the umbrella at home.

There is no big heat or cool-downs for the rest of week. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s right into this weekend. There is a chance for a shower or two Friday and again Saturday.

That shower chance will be present for several days in a row as we'll have just enough instability for pop-up showers as we head into the weekend. It won't be raining at all times, but we'll watch the radar for a few of those areas of rain the next few days.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and fairly muggy. Lows: 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance shower.  High: Near 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower(s).  High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds, warmer.  High: mid 80s.

MONDAY: Warming up! High: Mid-upper 80s.

