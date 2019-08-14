What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Mostly cloudy, less humid Wednesday

Posted 6:24 AM, August 14, 2019, by

The humidity will fall just a bit today with mostly cloudy skies and some sunny breaks. Even though it won't be tropical, it'll still be fairly humid out there. We do have the chance for a leftover shower in some towns during the day, but overall still a big improvement from Tuesday's weather! That's not too hard to accomplish though, after many of us saw downpours yesterday.

There is no big heat or cool-downs for the rest of week. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s right into this weekend. There is a chance for a shower or two Friday and again Saturday.

That shower chance will be present for several days in a row as we'll have just enough instability for pop-up showers as we head into the weekend. It won't be raining at all times, but we'll watch the radar for a few of those areas of rain the next few days.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, less humid, chance shower midday. High: 75-80.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and fairly muggy. Lows: 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance shower.  High: Near 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower(s).  High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds, warmer.  High: mid 80s.

MONDAY: Warming up! High: Mid-upper 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriRachel Piscitelli
And on Twitter:
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriRachel Piscitelli

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.