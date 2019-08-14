Mostly cloudy, less humid Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The humidity will fall just a bit today with mostly cloudy skies and some sunny breaks. Even though it won't be tropical, it'll still be fairly humid out there. We do have the chance for a leftover shower in some towns during the day, but overall still a big improvement from Tuesday's weather! That's not too hard to accomplish though, after many of us saw downpours yesterday.

There is no big heat or cool-downs for the rest of week. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s right into this weekend. There is a chance for a shower or two Friday and again Saturday.

That shower chance will be present for several days in a row as we'll have just enough instability for pop-up showers as we head into the weekend. It won't be raining at all times, but we'll watch the radar for a few of those areas of rain the next few days.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, less humid, chance shower midday. High: 75-80.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and fairly muggy. Lows: 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance shower. High: Near 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower(s). High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds, warmer. High: mid 80s.

MONDAY: Warming up! High: Mid-upper 80s.

