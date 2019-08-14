New Britain truck driver injured in I-91 rollover crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL -- State police say 36-year-old Diego Rivera from New Britain was injured after his tractor-trailer rolled over on I-91 in Cromwell.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. on I-91 southbound.

Police say Rivera was driving on I-91 while a pick-up truck, driven by 56-year-old Asstuno Cecere-Palazzo from Southington, was driving on the 21 on-ramp to I-91. According to police, Cecere-Palazzo crossed onto the highway and struck the passenger side of the tractor-trailer.

Cecere-Palazzo spun off and collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder of the on-ramp.

The tractor-trailer hit the guard rail on the left shoulder before falling down an embankment, overturning on its driver side.

Police say Rivera suffered from 'possible serious injuries' from the crash and LifeStar took him to St. Francis Hospital. Cecere-Palazzo suffered minor injuries and was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Police continue to investigate the crash.