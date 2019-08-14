New Haven community reacts to police captain shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- While police are on the hunt for the person who allegedly shot Captain Anthony Duff, the community reacted to the ongoing violence in the city.

Many people in the Elm City said the violence needs to stop. One woman who witnessed the shooting said it looked like a scene out of a movie.

"Well I was walking coming out of the store last night and we heard two shots pow pow!" said a witness.

The witness described the gunshots Monday night on Dixwell Avenue an Henry Street.

"That was crazy. It was totally crazy. It was like out of a movie. It was like you couldn’t believe it was actually happening in front of your face and then two minutes later all the cops were here," added the witness.

All of this happened feet from her home and her children are now on edge after they heard about the violence.

"I don’t want to stay in the area anymore so I’m looking into getting out of here now I don’t wanna be here anymore it’s too much it’s too much," added the witness.

Throughout the night and into the morning, heavily armed officers with long guns and tactical gear went door to door to find the gunman.

City officials and faith leaders as well as Captain Duff's brothers and sisters in blue all stood together.

"Captain Duff is a person that we love and that this community loves," said Reverend Boise Kimber of the First Calvary Baptist Church.

Reverend Kimber is a well known religious leader in the city. He believed there has been an uptick in violence because of criminals' repeated offenses.

"I think it may be people coming out of jail and trying to go back to some of the old ways and so we’ve got to do a better job in monitoring those who are coming out of jail," added Reverend Kimber.

Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street have since reopened. Neighbors in the area have just been trying to wrap their minds around the incident.

"It's distraught hearing it. I’m still taking this all in," said Christopher Haith of New Haven.

Police stressed this was an isolated incident. If you witnessed anything that may lead to an arrest of a suspect, you are urged to come forward.