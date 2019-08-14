× New Haven homicide victim identified

NEW HAVEN – Police have identified the victim who was killed Monday in an incident that also resulted in the wounding of a New Haven police captain.

The deceased was identified as Troy Clark, 46, of West Haven. Police continue investigating the circumstances of his death.

NHPD Captain Anthony Duff is recovering from his injuries after being shot when he came upon the scene. Officials said Captain Duff, “continues to heal and recover from a very traumatic incident.”

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. New Haven police continue following a number of leads in the case.