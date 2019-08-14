New Haven mayor passes new rule to protect immigration rights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Members of the New Haven community stood together in solidarity Wednesday rallying for an ordinance that would require all city employees to adopt a “Don't ask, Don't tell, Don't arrest” approach to immigration enforcement.

Previously, only the New Haven Police Department was required to follow the rule, but at the rally, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp announced a new executive order requiring all city departments to also abide by the ordinance.

The ordinance is supported by 29 New Haven community groups, including local immigrant group Unidad Latina en Accion.

"This policy isn’t going to prevent for immigration to come into New Haven, but at least this is some protection," Lead Organizer Unidad Latina en Accion John Jairo said.

Supporters said the ordinance would allow all residents, regardless of immigration status, could turn to police and city officers for help without fear of being turned over to ice.

Now the ordinance must now be approved by the New Haven Board of Alders. In the meantime the Don't ask, Don't tell, Don't arrest” procedure will be applied to all city departments.

"If we ask them for information, they need to know we’re not going to go to the federal government and to ICE to have them deported," Mayor Harp said. "They are our neighbors, we welcome them in our community."