Pennsylvania will soon be offering gender-neutral IDs

Story written by Julia Matter

PENNSYLVANIA —Pennsylvania will become the latest state to offer “X” as gender on driver licenses.

Currently there are only 13 states that have a policy allowing drivers to obtain a gender-neutral marker on their driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation is expected to change their policy next year and drivers will now have the options of male, female or X according to Fox News.

According to Alexis Campbell, a spokesperson for PennDOT, the change comes in response to a growing number of residents asking for gender-neutral ID options and “national trends.”

It was only three years ago when no one in the United States was legally recognized as neither male or female.

The most recent state to pass a law allowing gender neutral driver licenses is New Hampshire, that law will take effect in January.

“Everyone deserves to have something in their pocket that accurately shows who they are,” said Campbell.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said that by spring 2020, drivers in the state who don’t want to disclose their gender will be able to place an “X” on their driver’s licenses.