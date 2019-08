PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police are responding to an active shooting scene in the city’s Tioga section where five officers were shot, according to FOX29 in Philadelphia.

Lockdown is in effect for Health Sciences Center Campus. Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 14, 2019

According to FOX29, one officer has been shot in the head and is listed in critical condition while another officer was shot in the arm. No word on the second officer’s condition at this time. Both officers were taken to Temple University Hospital.