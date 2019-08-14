× ‘Star Wars’ soundtrack performed live by Hartford Symphony Orchestra in Spring 2020

HARTFORD — The Hartford Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday they will present The Empire Strikes Back in concert at The Bushnell on May 16, 2020 at 7: 30 p.m.

The concert will feature a screening of the complete film in HD on a 40-foot screen. The orchestra will perform a musical score composed by Oscar winner, John Williams to the film as fans watch.

Williams is responsible for scoring all eight of the Star Wars saga films to date, dating back to 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, which earned him an Academy Award® for Best Original Score.

His scores for The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and most recently Star Wars: The Last Jedi were each nominated for Best Original Score.

Hartford Symphony Orchestra officials say “in a career spanning more than five decades, John Williams has become one of America’s most accomplished and successful composers for film and for the concert stage, and he remains one of our nation’s most distinguished and contributive musical voices.”

The concert is a part of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra POPS! Series and will be led by its Music Director Carolyn Kuan.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, August 19 at 10 a.m.

For tickets and information, visit the Hartford Symphony Orchestra website or call 860-987-5900.