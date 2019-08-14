What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Volunteers, runners go ‘plogging’ on the East Coast Greenway

Posted 1:18 PM, August 14, 2019, by

EAST HARTFORD — Ever heard of the term ‘plogging’? It’s a multi-tasking effort that’s being employed by Connecticut runners to help clean up local trails.

A group of over 50 runners will meet this evening at the Webster Bank in East Hartford.

The whole event started in June with the Hartford Marathon Foundation organizing a group of ‘plogging’ events in Manchester, Putnam, Willimantic, and now in East Hartford.

In case you haven’t caught on: ‘Plogging’ refers to picking up while also jogging.

Local runners and volunteers from Webster Bank will come together in one last plotting effort to commemorate the Hartford Marathon Foundation’s three-state endurance relay race, happening August 24th.

The inaugural RiMaConn Relay will employ wide-ranging sustainability measures and celebrate the most eco-friendly mode of transportation – running!  Eighty-five percent of RiMaConn’s 95-mile course utilizes the scenic trails of the East Coast Greenway.

Want in? Check out the information below:

 

WHEN:
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Start Time: 5:30 PM

WHERE:
Meet up/park at Webster Bank
1491 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118

WHAT:
1.5 mile or 2.5 mile jog out, plogging on the way back (trail clean-up supplies provided)

More info at http://hartfordmarathon.blogspot.com/

 

Google Map for coordinates 41.765576 by -72.577923.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.