Volunteers, runners go 'plogging' on the East Coast Greenway

EAST HARTFORD — Ever heard of the term ‘plogging’? It’s a multi-tasking effort that’s being employed by Connecticut runners to help clean up local trails.

A group of over 50 runners will meet this evening at the Webster Bank in East Hartford.

The whole event started in June with the Hartford Marathon Foundation organizing a group of ‘plogging’ events in Manchester, Putnam, Willimantic, and now in East Hartford.

In case you haven’t caught on: ‘Plogging’ refers to picking up while also jogging.

Local runners and volunteers from Webster Bank will come together in one last plotting effort to commemorate the Hartford Marathon Foundation’s three-state endurance relay race, happening August 24th.

The inaugural RiMaConn Relay will employ wide-ranging sustainability measures and celebrate the most eco-friendly mode of transportation – running! Eighty-five percent of RiMaConn’s 95-mile course utilizes the scenic trails of the East Coast Greenway.

Want in? Check out the information below:

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Start Time: 5:30 PM

WHERE:

Meet up/park at Webster Bank

1491 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118

WHAT:

1.5 mile or 2.5 mile jog out, plogging on the way back (trail clean-up supplies provided)

More info at http://hartfordmarathon.blogspot.com/