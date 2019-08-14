Volunteers, runners go ‘plogging’ on the East Coast Greenway
EAST HARTFORD — Ever heard of the term ‘plogging’? It’s a multi-tasking effort that’s being employed by Connecticut runners to help clean up local trails.
A group of over 50 runners will meet this evening at the Webster Bank in East Hartford.
The whole event started in June with the Hartford Marathon Foundation organizing a group of ‘plogging’ events in Manchester, Putnam, Willimantic, and now in East Hartford.
In case you haven’t caught on: ‘Plogging’ refers to picking up while also jogging.
Local runners and volunteers from Webster Bank will come together in one last plotting effort to commemorate the Hartford Marathon Foundation’s three-state endurance relay race, happening August 24th.
The inaugural RiMaConn Relay will employ wide-ranging sustainability measures and celebrate the most eco-friendly mode of transportation – running! Eighty-five percent of RiMaConn’s 95-mile course utilizes the scenic trails of the East Coast Greenway.
Want in? Check out the information below:
WHEN:
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Start Time: 5:30 PM
WHERE:
Meet up/park at Webster Bank
1491 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118
WHAT:
1.5 mile or 2.5 mile jog out, plogging on the way back (trail clean-up supplies provided)
More info at http://hartfordmarathon.blogspot.com/