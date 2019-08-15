× After nearly 90 years, Mooreland Hill School in Berlin closes

KENSINGTON — Mooreland Hill School, located in the Kensington section of Berlin, is closing after 89 years.

The school educated students from kindergarten to ninth grade. The school was founded in 1930 by a group of local parents. It was an independent, coeducational school.

The President of the Board of Trustees, Seth Brewer, said in a statement:

“Our mission at Mooreland has always been to provide a small school setting designed to empower each student with the knowledge, skills, and character to be lifelong learners and leaders. Under Head of School Reed Rathgeber’s inspirational leadership, we have sustained the high quality, values-led educational experience for which Mooreland has long been recognized despite our ongoing financial challenges. Proof of our success has been the continued acceptance of our graduates to the finest independent secondary schools in our region. However, the demographics of our area and the costly economics of private secondary education have made it increasingly difficult to achieve the level of enrollment necessary to deliver on our mission in a financially responsible manner.”

The school says tuition deposits and enrollment payments made to the school for the 2019 -2020 academic year will be fully refunded to families.

The Head of School will be working with families to find other options for their children and assisting faculty and staff as they seek new positions.