× Arrest made in latest Hartford homicide

HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested and charged a Hartford man with murder stemming from a shooting on August 3rd.

According to police, just before 3 a.m. that Saturday, their Shot Spotter system detected gunfire in the area of 279 Farmington Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Hartford resident Roberto Vargas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Members of the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division took up the investigation and identified a suspect a week later.

Police soon had an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Joseph Thorpe, of Hartford, as the lone suspect in the fatal shooting.

Police charged Thorpe with one count of Murder and one count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Thorpe had previously been convicted on felony charges.

On Wednesday, Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force, and Manchester police took Thorpe without incident at an apartment complex in Manchester.

Thorpe is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is expected in court Thursday.