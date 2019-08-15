What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Middletown man charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a child

August 15, 2019

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

MIDDLETOWN — Police arrested a 56-year-old man on August 9th and charged him with sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

Kenny Holley, of Middletown, was taken into police custody after an arrest warrant was served.

Police charged him with Sexual Assault in the 1st degree, Sexual Assault in the 4th degree, and Risk of Injury to a Child. Details were not available surrounding his arrest.

Holley has not posted his $500,000 bond and remains in police custody.

Holley was due back in court on August 12th.

