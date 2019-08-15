× Middletown Police: Suspect punches man and after arrest gets naked and urinates in booking area

MIDDLETOWN — Police said a man punched another man unprovoked, and after the suspect was arrested, he got naked in the police station and urinated.

Police said they arrested Walter Dismuke, 33, of Hartford Wednesday and charged him with third degree assault.

Police said they were called to the corner of Main and Ferry Streets around 6:40 am for a report of a man who had been punched in the head for no reason. The victim said he had been talking to two other men and a third man stuck him from behind. The victim fell but did not lose consciousness. As police were investigating, a man walked out of an apartment complex nearby and the victim said, “That’s the guy who hit me.”

Police detained Dismuke, who they said appeared intoxicated. A witness confirmed to police that the suspect hit the victim. Police took Dismuke into custody and while he was being booked, he removed his clothing, urinated and kicked the wall. Police placed him in a padded cell.

Dismuke was held on a $50,000 bond and will appear in court on Thursday.