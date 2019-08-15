× Mosquitoes in Hartford tested positive for West Nile Virus

HARTFORD — Mayor Luke Bronin’s office announced Thursday that mosquitoes that were captured in Keney Park on August 1st have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

While the tests were positive, the mayor’s office says there have been no reported cases of anyone with West Nile Virus in the city.

“We do not have any reported West Nile infections in Hartford, but we take this positive test seriously, and we encourage residents to take basic steps to prevent mosquito bites,” said Mayor Bronin. “Tonight, we have one of our free ‘Movies in the Park,’ in Keney Park, and our Health and Human Services team will be there with mosquito repellant to make sure residents are safe. Please report any potential West Nile virus infection to a health care professional. I want to thank the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station for their work to detect West Nile virus in Hartford.”

Symptoms of West Nile range from a slight fever, headache, rash, swollen lymph nodes, and nausea to severe headaches, high fevers, stiff neck, disorientation, muscle weakness, and a coma.

The mayor’s office says the city actively works to control mosquito populations to reduce the possibility of transmitting illnesses by treating the city’s catch basins twice over the summer.

Keney Park is also treated, as its wooded environment provides mosquitoes an ideal breeding location. The City’s Department of Health and Human Services recommends the following steps to avoid WNV or other mosquito-borne illnesses:

Preventing mosquito bites:

• Be aware that mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn and take preventative steps during that time.

• Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

• Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods, or when mosquitoes are most active. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

• Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.

• Use mosquito repellent, according to directions, when it is necessary to be outdoors.

Preventing mosquitoes at home:

• Dispose of water-holding containers such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings.

• Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.

• Clean clogged roof gutters.

• Turn over objects that may trap water when not in use such as wading pools and wheelbarrows.

• Change water in bird baths on a weekly basis.

• Use landscaping techniques to eliminate areas where water can collect on your property.