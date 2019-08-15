Nearly century old school closing its doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENSINGTON- Parents and students of the Mooreland Hill School, in Kensington, which is an an independent school, that has been educating students for 90 years, received a shock Wednesday.

The school announced that it would be closing effective August 31 due to financial reasons.

The Mooreland Hill School had 30 students registered for the coming school year. But, they decided this week, the bell had wrong for the last time.

Founders and Trustees of the school, which educated students between kindergarten and grade 9, said the decision was made so late because applicants, who the schools leaders thought were going to attend a school, decided not to.

That coupled with tuition payments for several current students never arrived, sealing the fate.

“Unbelievable commitment to the growth of students, in terms of letting them progress on their own, but also encouraging them to take a step far beyond their comfort zone,” said Steve Johnson, a member of the MHS Class of 1958.

“I’m getting sad talking to you about it right now. I can’t believe it’s going to close.”

School leaders declined on camera comment to FOX61, but a member of the schools Founders and Trustees tells says the school has met the financial obligations to its teachers for the coming year.

And, they are in the process of helping teachers and students find landing spots.