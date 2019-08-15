New England Revolution host youth soccer clinic in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Kicking things up?

That happened in Hartford on Thursday! Major league soccer’s New England Revolution was in Hartford for a free youth soccer clinic and a number of their top players showed up to teach some serious skills to kids from all over the area.

The event is all part of an initiative between the Revolution and Santander Bank to help grow the game in our area

The Revolution are currently enjoying a good year at Gillette Stadium and play the New York Red Bulls next on Saturday night.