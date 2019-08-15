New Haven’s 9th Square District the latest economic win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - Connecting neighborhoods to downtown New Haven has been a mission of Mayor Toni Harp's administration and another example of that played out this morning.

New development in New Haven's historic 9th Square District, which was part of America’s first city grid, will soon help connect downtown to the Hill and Wooster Square neighborhoods.

“We’re looking at 700 new residential units coming on the market and $150 million to $200 million of investment overall,” said Michael Piscitelli of New Haven Economic Development.

Two vacant properties along Chapel Street are part of the residential infusion.

“The tax base is going to increase on these two properties by more than $700,000 a year,” said Christopher Vigilante, Chief Operating Officer for Northside Development

Another soon to be occupied building - 770 Chapel Street - will be home to Pine and Iron, which is an ax throwing venue.

“Think of it as a combination of darts and bowling for the 21st century,” said Steve Fontana of New Haven Economic Development.

Since January 2006, the former New Haven Coliseum site has been nothing more than a surface parking lot. But, that’s about to change, thanks to a developer, who is very familiar with projects in New Haven 10:18:16

“This will represent our fourth major investment in town,” said Frank Caico of

Spinnaker Real Estate Partners.

How their mixed use development, of the old coliseum site, will flesh out is months from being determined.

Boston based Beacon Communities is sinking over $13 million into 9th Square.

“Our CEO is from New Haven,” said Kristie Rizzo of Beacon Communities. “She’s very dedicated to the city and to helping to revitalize the area.”

Mayor Toni Harp (D-New Haven) said, with a bit of a smile, that years ago, the city would have to pay developers to come here.