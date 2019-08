× PD: 1 dead in motor vehicle crash in Guilford

GUILFORD — Police said one person has died in a three motor vehicle crash Thursday at the intersection of Route 80 and Hoop Pole Road.

Guilford Police Department said the crash resulted in multiple injuries, including one fatality.

“The names of the involved parties will not be released at this time,” police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Guilford Police Department at (203)453-8061.