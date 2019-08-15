× PD: 1 person dead in Rt. 85 motorcycle crash in Colchester

COLCHESTER — Officials have confirmed that one person has died in a crash on Route 85 in Colchester Thursday.

Officials have identified the victim as 33-year-old Rocky Ayala of Colchester.

The crash happened at the intersection of New London Rd. (Rt. 85) in the area of Homonick Road, according to the Colchester Volunteer Fire Company. They said it was a motorcycle crash and Lifestar was requested. They later said the patient was extricated from the woods.

The road has since reopened.

#CTtraffic Route 85 at Homonick Road in the town of Colchester has been reopened. #TroopK — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 15, 2019

Route 85 by New London Road in Colchester are closed off from a bad car crash. Expect to take a detour. Police not letting us get close to the scene at all. pic.twitter.com/NSqK6NMD9I — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) August 15, 2019

