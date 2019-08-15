What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

PD: 1 person dead in Rt. 85 motorcycle crash in Colchester

Posted 3:23 PM, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:44PM, August 15, 2019

COLCHESTER — Officials have confirmed that one person has died in a crash on Route 85 in Colchester Thursday.

Officials have identified the victim as 33-year-old Rocky Ayala of Colchester.

The crash happened at the intersection of New London Rd. (Rt. 85)  in the area of Homonick Road, according to the Colchester Volunteer Fire Company. They said it was a motorcycle crash and Lifestar was requested. They later said the patient was extricated from the woods.

The road has since reopened.

