Pet of the Week: Joshua

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Joshua! A cat who will be available at a big adoption event for Protectors of Animals!

The Clear the Shelters event will be held on Saturday, August 17th, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dogs will be available at the Pet Supplies Plus in Wethersfield and Petco in Middletown, while the cats and kittens will be available at the cat shelter in East Hartford.

Joshua is described as a cool, confident, and cuddly one and a half years old. He loves "everyone".

He gets along with other cats but the shelter is unsure of his reaction to dogs.

He's just a sweet guy who needs someone who wants a friend to cuddle with.