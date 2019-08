Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN -- Police responded to a home invasion on Campbell Avenue Thursday night.

FOX61 reached out to police for information about the incident, but has yet to hear back.

But according to neighbors, a woman rushed her husband to the hospital because he was reportedly hit in the head with a gun during the attack.

Neighbors said this type of activity normally doesn't happen in their neighborhood.

