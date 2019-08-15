What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

RECALL: Cannondale CAADX Cyclocross bicycles; One fatality reported

HARTFORD —  Cycling Sports Group recalls Cannondale CAADX Cyclocross bicycles due to fall and serious injury hazard where one fatality has been reported.

The company released the following statement:

Following several reports of fork fractures on Cannondale Cyclocross CAADX Model Year 2013-2016 bicycles, including one tragic incident in which the rider fell and suffered injuries that ultimately led to his death, we launched an in-depth inquiry. We, and several other independent parties, conducted extensive testing on the issue and did not identify a defect in the forks. However, given the circumstances, we decided the best course of action was to inform riders of these incidents and make a free upgraded replacement fork available through the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s voluntary recall process.

