× Sherwood Island swimming area reopened

WESTPORT — State officials said the swimming area at Sherwood Island has reopened after a closure due to problems with area sewers.

Around 9:30 am on Wednesday, the Westport Fire Department was notified that sewage was coming up from a manhole in front of Saugatuck Elementary School, 170 Riverside Avenue. The Public Works Department, the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, including the Parks & Recreation Department, Conservation Department, Marine Police and businesses abutting the Saugatuck River, were notified.

Officials said the problem with the sewer is separate from than the leakage last week and the discharge is smaller.