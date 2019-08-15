Slightly humid, sunny Thursday with a chance of showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The radar should stay mainly quiet today but there is the chance for a shower or two across western portions of the state. Overall, we're expecting a decent amount of sunshine with bearable humidity!

As we head into the weekend, the humidity will start to slowly rise. We have a shower chance on Friday, but it's looking pretty slim at this point. Most of the day will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

That shower chance ramps up by Saturday, and the humidity ramps up too. It won't be raining at all times, but we'll watch the radar for a few showers and thunderstorms this weekend. As the humidity goes up, we have hotter temperatures on the way. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday may all be in the 80s to around 90 degrees.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 80-86 inland, 78-82 shoreline.

TONIGHT: Mild, a bit muggy. Lows: 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance shower. High: Near 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower(s). High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds, warmer. High: mid 80s.

MONDAY: Warming up! High: Mid-upper 80s.

